Diablo 2 Resurrected cinematics made me a believer again

If you were addicted to Diablo 2 when it was first released, but are on the fence about playing the new “Resurrected” version, this might be the push you need. Diablo 2: Resurrected cinematics are out – and they look unbelievably good. It’s as if the creators of this renewed title went back and kidnapped the original creators of the game and said, hey, come to the future and make the same product, but use our futuristic graphics to see your vision to finality.

The people that created the original videos between chapters should be proud. The top-quality greatness they created in the first place is followed here, in 2021, with remakes that look like they’d be exactly what those original creators would’ve made if they’d had access to the technology available today. If you thought the game’s cinematics looked great when they were released in the original game and with the one major expansion, you’re going to be floored with this.

Above you’ll see the Act I cinematic. “All I know is that when he beckoned I had to follow him.” Marius now looks like a very real old man, alone in a cell, ready to be fooled. Don’t trust him, Marius! He does not deserve you begging his forgiveness!

Next you’ll see ACT II in cinematic form. Marius travels East, to the desert. Watch for Tal Rasha, the Mage! Tyrael shall appear to us and bring his shiny light wings along, too! Cross your fingers for a slightly improved tunnel system and less beetles.

While we’re at it, take a peek at the “Street Date Trailer” as it appeared on June 13, 2021. The announcement stands, Diablo II: Resurrected (or Diablo 2 if you prefer) shall be released on September 23, 2021. This game will be available for play on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X.