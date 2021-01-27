Destruction AllStars released to PlayStation Plus soon after PS5 delay

We’re quickly closing in on a new month, which means a new batch of PlayStation Plus games are on the horizon. February is actually a bigger deal than most months are for PlayStation Plus, because February will feature a game that was originally supposed to be a launch title for the PlayStation 5. As previously promised by Sony, Destruction AllStars will be leading the pack next month, so PlayStation 5 owners will definitely want to claim it once it goes live on PlayStation Plus.

Originally slated to be a PS5 launch title, Sony announced shortly before the PlayStation 5 arrived that it was delaying the game. Instead of giving us a new release date, Sony said that it would instead offer the game through PlayStation Plus in February 2021. True to its word, that’s exactly what’s happening next month, with Sony even saying that Destruction AllStars will be the focus of a new State of Play deep-dive on February 2nd.

Not only that, but Destruction AllStars will be offered through PlayStation Plus for two months instead of one. Specifically, Sony says that it will be available through PlayStation Plus until April 5th, after which point it will presumably be offered at retail price.

While Destruction AllStars might be the big-ticket item for February, the games joining it aren’t exactly slouches, either. Control: Ultimate Edition will be available to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users, while Concrete Genie will be free to PlayStation 4 owners. Control seems to be making the rounds lately, as the standard version of the game was just added to Xbox Game Pass on PC earlier this month (it is worth noting that the Ultimate Edition on PS5 comes with The Foundation and AWE expansions, while the Game Pass version does not).

So, all in all, February is a pretty big month for PlayStation Plus, especially if you’re one of the lucky few who owns a PlayStation 5. While Destruction AllStars will be free until April 5th, Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie are only going to be available until March 1st, so be sure to claim them during the month of February.