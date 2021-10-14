Dell reveals new Latitude rugged notebooks for extreme jobs

Dell has expanded its rugged laptop portfolio with the addition of the Latitude 5430 Rugged and the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme laptops. Both laptops use similar hardware inside, including 11th generation Intel Core processors with optional vPro capability. The machines also have integrated Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G connectivity.

Both machines use improved displays that are daylight readable and support touch while wearing gloves. To maintain daylight readability, the screens are extremely bright with 1400 nits brightness. Both machines also have increased battery life with a runtime of up to 25 hours. In addition, dual hot-swappable batteries keep the machine running even longer, and Dell integrated Charge Boost technology.

With Charge Boost, the laptops can be charged to 35 percent capacity in 20 minutes. The machines are also built to support first responders and are FirstNet capable. FirstNet provides priority access to broadband networks allowing first responders to coordinate in the field during emergencies. Both machines have TPM 2.0 ControlVault authentication to secure data and have support for both contact and contactless smart card readers and fingerprint readers as options.

The 5430 starts at 4.35 pounds and can be fitted with an optional discrete graphics card. It can survive drops from up to three feet and is IP-53 rated for protection against dust, dirt, and water. According to Dell, the 7330 is the smallest 5G capable 13-inch fully rugged laptop on the market.

It’s rated for IP-65 dust, dirt, and water ingress and can survive drops from up to six feet. The laptop also includes same business day on-site support as an option. Both the rugged laptops will ship with Windows 11 installed and Dell Optimizer. Dell Optimizer is software that uses AI and machine learning to optimize performance based on usage. Both machines will be available globally starting December 9 at unannounced prices.