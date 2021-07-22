Dead Space remake confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Just as the rumors foretold, it seems that the original Dead Space game is being remade for modern platforms. The remake’s reveal closed out EA Play Live with a suitably creepy teaser trailer today, where it was confirmed that it’ll be launching exclusively for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. Sorry, Xbox One and PS4 users, but it looks like you’ll have to sit this one out.

We don’t have a ton of details on the Dead Space remake yet, but EA did confirm today that EA Motive – which was most recently responsible for Star Wars: Squadrons – will be developing this remake. EA says that the game has been “completely rebuilt from the ground up” using the Frostbite engine and that it’ll feature an “improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more.”

At this point, it’s unclear how the story or characters will be improved. Gameplay mechanics will probably be streamlined in some way for modern platforms, but we’re being left in the dark there as well.

“The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game,” Dead Space senior producer Phillippe Ducharme said in today’s announcement. “We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise. Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team. As we look to modernize the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well.”

Prior to this reveal, some leaks characterized this Dead Space remake as a reboot for the series in general, but that wasn’t mentioned in today’s announcement. Still, with Dead Space making a comeback, it’s easy to imagine that this could be the beginning of a new era for the franchise, which has sat dormant since the release of Dead Space 3 in 2013. We’ll let you know when there’s more about the Dead Space remake to share, so stay tuned for that.