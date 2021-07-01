Dead Space remake and reboot reportedly in the works

Last week, we heard a rather interesting rumor regarding a long-dormant EA franchise: Dead Space. Reports claiming that EA was looking to revive the Dead Space franchise started circulating, and now today, we’re hearing even more about EA’s plans. This new report is coming just a few weeks out from EA Play Live, a reveal event where EA is expected to announce this new project.

For those who may need a refresher, last week we saw a report from Eurogamer which claimed that EA Motive was working on reviving one of the company’s established IPs. Speculation, at the time, was that this established IP was Dead Space, and that speculation was based on statements made by GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb in the past. Today, we’re circling back around to where it all started, with Grubb himself revealing new details about this Dead Space revival.

For GamesBeat, Grubb writes that he can “confirm parts” of the reports published by both Eurogamer and Gematsu last week. Grubb’s report seems to suggest that not only will EA Motive bring back the Dead Space series with a remake of the original Dead Space game, but also that a new Dead Space game is in the works as well.

EA is apparently taking a page out of Capcom’s book here, following in the company’s footsteps after its successful Resident Evil 2 Remake. Grubb expects the remake to “use the original game as a strong foundation” but says that it will also likely have modern visuals along with gameplay mechanics that were found in Dead Space 2 and 3.

The Dead Space remake is apparently part of EA’s plan to supplement its live service business model with single-player games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. We will apparently learn more at EA Play Live on July 22nd, so we’ll let you know when more about this project is revealed.