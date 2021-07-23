Dead Space 1, 2, 3, Ignition now on EA Play, Xbox Game Pass

Assuming you saw the Dead Space remake news on EA Motive, you know that now is a great time to take a peek at those long-unused Dead Space games you have lying around. Or, if you’ve never played any Dead Space game before, now might be a great time to jump in on the whole series, courtesy of either EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. These subscription services are serving up a healthy dose of the most deadly off-world games this side of ALIEN.

Dead Space 1, Dead Space 2, and Dead Space 3 appear on both Xbox and PC, but you’ll need to be aware of which service or services you need to subscribe to in order to gain access to these games for “free.” Like the rest of the games in the EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate systems, you’ll get access to the games so long as you’re still a subscriber – but given the situation we’re in at the moment, waiting for the new Dead Space anyway, that’ll work just fine!

If you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there’s a pretty good chance you also have an (included) EA Play subscription. With that, you’ll have access to Dead Space 1, 2, and 3, and Ignition on your Xbox and your PC right now. You’ll need the EA Desktop software (with Origin) with EA Play – or you might’ve purchased your EA Play subscription through Steam. If you’re on Xbox, you’ll want to begin with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and go from there!

Dead Space was originally released in the year 2008 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Windows. Dead Space: Extraction (proper) isn’t part of this deal this week, but it was the second game in the series, so to speak, followed by Dead Space Ignition. Dead Space Ignition was released for Xbox 360 and PS3, and Dead Space 2 was released for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. Dead Space 3 was the otherwise most recent game in the series, with a release date of 2013 and platforms Windows, PS3, and Xbox 360.

It’s high time a new Dead Space title appeared with brand new content for a platform beyond the twice-updated PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Before we get there, though, the creators apparently need to release their Dead Space remake for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.