Days Gone PC gameplay, release date revealed

If you haven’t already heard, PS4 exclusive Days Gone is about to begin a new life as a multiplatform title. Next month, the game is heading to PC, and today we’re getting our first look at gameplay from the PC version. We’re also learning about some of the PC-only features this game will support, with Bend Studio announcing the release date for the PC version as well today.

Bend Studio showed off the first Days Gone PC gameplay in the trailer you see embedded below. Not only does the trailer show us what gameplay looks like on PC, but it also runs us through many of the features that will be present in the PC version of the game. We even get to see things like the PC version’s improved draw distance and level of detail in flashes that compare it to the original PS4 version.

In a blog post today, Bend Studio confirmed that the PC version of Days Gone will include 21:9 monitor support, so those of you who paid a ton for one of those fancy ultrawide monitors will be able to put it to use here. The PC version can apparently support as many as 500 freakers on screen at once, and it allows you to use whatever input method you want – whether that’s keyboard and mouse, a DualShock 4 controller, or a third-party controller made by certain other companies that may or may not be competitors to PlayStation.

The PC version will also ship with a new photo mode, which has become something of a staple in Sony’s games in recent years. Days Gone will also support up to 4K resolution on PC with an unlocked framerate, so if you’ve already played it on PS4, that alone could be worth another play on PC (assuming, of course, that you have a suitable rig).

Sony confirmed the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for Days Gone the day after it announced that the game was coming to PC, so be sure to check those out if you’re thinking of picking up the PC version. Days Gone will be out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 18th, and it’s up for pre-order today on both platforms.