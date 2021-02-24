Here’s what it takes to run PS4’s Days Gone on PC

Yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan announced that Days Gone is coming to PC. This is just the latest PlayStation exclusive to come to PC, following in the footsteps of last year’s Horizon Zero Dawn port. Now we know what kind of rig it’s going to take to run Days Gone on PC, thanks the Steam listing that has gone live for the game.

The good news is that you won’t need a beastly rig to run the game, but that’s what we’d expect considering that this is a PS4 title. The minimum requirements listed on Steam are actually pretty reasonable, as you’ll need either an Intel Core i5-2500K or an AMD FX 6300 in your setup. Graphics card requirements are also pretty low, as the minimum spec list shows either a GTX 780 (3GB) or a Radeon R9 290 (4GB).

You’ll also need 8GB of RAM and 70GB of available space on your storage drive, with Sony recommending an SSD. As far as recommended specifications are concerned, there we obviously see some more powerful (yet still reasonable) hardware. Sony recommends an Intel Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500, 16GB of RAM, and either a GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB).

So, all in all, Days Gone doesn’t have any super high requirements, which is good news considering that top-end graphics cards and even some CPUs are hard to find at the moment. That Steam listing also reveals that the PC version will offer “ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates and improved graphics (increased level of details, field of view, foliage draw distances),” so those of you who do have a top-end rig can put it to use.

Unfortunately, the Steam listing for Days Gone doesn’t tell us when the PC version will be out, but Ryan confirmed yesterday that it’s arriving this spring. It’s also apparently the first in a new batch of PlayStation games heading to Steam, so we’ll look forward to hearing more about those in the future too.