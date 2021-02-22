Daft Punk breaks up, for real: Internet responds

Twenty-eight years after forming in Paris, France, Daft Punk broke up. They announced this end-of-days with a video posted on their YouTube channel. The video was titled Epilogue, featuring a clip from Electroma in which the two robots meet, and one commits self-destruct. Daft Punk publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the breakup.

At the moment it would appear that this is a legitimate, true, and final breakup of the music duo Daft Punk. This does not mean that the artists will not continue to do work individually, but for the moment, it would seem that the robot band Daft Punk is done and over.

The confirmation of breakup was delivered to Pitchfork this morning. The wider world of music and entertainment responded to the news this morning with tributes and cries for sanity in this mad, mad world.

End of an era 💔 Daft Punk pic.twitter.com/h2GiZMxrKu — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 22, 2021

Above you’ll see a tribute from illustrator BossLogic. Below you’ll find a lovely joke from Blake Hammond.

Sad to hear the news about Daft Punk splitting up. Absolute legends. pic.twitter.com/M6i9LVSee6 — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) February 22, 2021

Next you’ll find an image from Fandom, with a note about the relatively recent public desire by Disney’s President of Music & Soundtracks to get Daft Punk back for Tron 3. Cross your fingers that’s still a possibility – but don’t bet on it.

Daft Punk has split after 28 years Last year, Disney's President of Music & Soundtrack expressed a strong desire to bring the iconic duo back for 'Tron 3' pic.twitter.com/dBosMBfKu8 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 22, 2021

Next you’ll find a post from Artie (Interstelarcana) on the history of Daft Punk. There’s a whole lot more there, but this is the list.

28 years.

12 Grammy nominations and 6 wins.

4 studio albums.

2 documentaries and 2 movies.

2 live albums.

1 soundtrack.

1 Daft Punk.

Thanks for the ride, boys. pic.twitter.com/TdSVyKzEjR — 🍒 artie 🍒 MOURNING (@interstelarcana) February 22, 2021

A radical Tweet thread was delivered by Daft Punk Fandom (Daft_Wub) showing the creation process behind the Daft Punk helmets. Drop in and see.

The creation of the original Daft Punk robots. A thread. pic.twitter.com/Byuo6yjic2 — Daft Punk Fandom🤖🤖 (@Daft_Wub) February 18, 2021

If you've seen any other high-quality or otherwise noteworthy responses to the Daft Punk breakup news, let us know!