Cyberpunk 2077’s massive 1.2 update now live with all these fixes

Earlier today, CD Projekt Red published the patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077‘s massive version 1.2 update. This, along with the version 1.1 update that was released back in January, is intended to be the big first step needed to get Cyberpunk 2077 back on track after the game’s disappointing launch in November. While CD Projekt Red didn’t give us a specific release time for Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.2 earlier today, the arrival of the patch notes suggested that the update would be following closely behind.

Af it turns out, the update is only lagging behind the patch notes by a few hours. Cyberpunk 2077‘s version 1.2 update is live right now, and it’s bringing a huge amount of fixes along with it. What’s contained in this update could go a long way toward fixing the game, though CD Projekt Red has committed to spending the rest of the year to pushing out more fixes and optimizations as well.

While we can expect more optimizations throughout 2021, we aren’t likely to see an update on this scale again. There are hundreds of fixes shipping along with version 1.2 covering a number of categories. The update is particularly notable for the large number of quest updates it’s bringing, in some cases fixing quests that could block progression because of glitches.

Originally, Cyberpunk 2077‘s 1.2 update was slated to land sometime in February as a follow up to January’s 1.1 update. The update ultimately had to be delayed because of a ransomware attack CD Projekt Red fell victim to at the beginning of February. That ransomware attack significantly hampered work on the update, as the hackers made off with source codes for CD Projekt games and a number of internal documents from the company itself.

Now that the 1.2 update is out in the open, it won’t be long before we see the general public’s reaction to it and get a consensus on whether or not this does enough to fix the many issues with Cyberpunk 2077. On top of this, we’ve got DLC and more fixes to look forward to as we move throughout 2021, so we’ll let you know when those start coming down the pipeline.