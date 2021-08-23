Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.3 datamine uncovers new multiplayer, expansion mentions

Last week, CD Projekt Red launched the version 1.3 update for Cyberpunk 2077. The update shipped a very long list of fixes across multiple areas of the game, with quests and gigs, in particular, getting a sizable heaping of changes. Now that the update has been out for a little while, dataminers are beginning to dig in to see what they can find, and as it turns out, they’re finding some rather big references.

YouTuber Tyler McVicker details these finds in his 1.3 analysis video, which we’ve embedded below. McVicker starts by reaffirming what we already knew – that the version 1.3 update is a big one – and revealing that the update “seems to have changed not only most of the files in the game itself, but because of the engine rework that’s taking place here, the structure in which these files are located is changing.”

As a result, McVicker says that it will take a long time for dataminers to comb through everything. While that may be the case, there have already been a couple of big finds. For example, when opening the Cyberpunk 2077 executable in a hex editor, McVickers says that references to a second expansion and what appears to be a revamped multiplayer mode can be found.

Thus far, CD Projekt Red has only confirmed one expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, and last we heard, the company was reconsidering its plans to launch a standalone Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer game. While that standalone multiplayer title may be well and truly dead – references to it have been rebranded as “MultiplayerOld” as of update 1.3 – it looks like CD Projekt Red is getting the ball rolling on some kind of multiplayer component for Cyberpunk 2077.

What that mode could entail is truly anyone’s guess. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details about it or the second expansion outside of the mentions found in these various game states. Still, their presence in the version 1.3 update suggests that Cyberpunk 2077 may finally be getting to a point where CD Projekt Red feels comfortable developing new content for the game rather than just fixing bugs and issues.