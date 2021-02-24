Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 hit with delay following CD Projekt Red cyber attack

CD Projekt Red today announced a delay for Cyberpunk 2077‘s big February update. This delay is a side effect from the company’s security breach earlier this month, in which hackers made off with a number of internal documents (including the source code for various CD Projekt games) and threatened to release them if a ransom wasn’t paid.

While CD Projekt Red refused to pay that ransom and some of those internal documents wound up getting leaked, it seems that dealing with the aftermath of the breach has required a lot of the studio’s attention. In a thread posted to Twitter today, CD Projekt Red confirmed that it’ll need some additional time to deliver the version 1.2 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 because of the cyber attack’s “extensive scope.”

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

Originally, CD Projekt Red planned to have the version 1.2 update out at some point in February, but with the month winding down, it’s become clear that it won’t meet that original goal. This next update follows the version 1.1 patch from back in January, and together, these patches are kicking off a year of improvements and updates CD Projekt Red plans to deliver to Cyberpunk 2077 alongside previously-announced DLC.

“Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates,” CD Projekt Red said in a follow-up tweet. “We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March.”

While CD Projekt Red didn’t elaborate on what it’s planning for this update, it is encouraging to know that it should only be a few weeks away even as the company continues to deal with the fallout from this month’s cyber attack. We’ll let you know when we hear more about the update, so stay tuned for that.