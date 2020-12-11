Cyberpunk 2077 running poorly? Try turning these settings off

Cyberpunk 2077 is here at last and, from a performance perspective at least, a lot of people are finding it underwhelming. A lot of players are reporting that the game runs poorly on consoles, and given that new GPUs from both NVIDIA and AMD are hard to come by at the moment, there are likely a number of PC players who have to make due with aging hardware. If you find that the game is running poorly for you, there are several settings you can toggle off to help improve performance.

Keep in mind that simply turning these settings off isn’t going to change the many problems the game has on base consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. All the same, it isn’t going to suddenly make the game run buttery smooth on older PC hardware. Turning these settings off, however, can help with blurry visuals on console and they help you boost framerate a little bit too.

The settings you want to hunt down are chromatic aberration, motion blur, and film grain. These can all help improve visuals in the game, and as Eurogamer reports, help reduce the blurriness of visuals on consoles – something that has been a chief complaint of console players ever since the game launched.

I haven’t played the console version yet, but as someone with an aging gaming desktop myself, adjusting two settings in particular helped me improve framerate by a few frames per second: Cascaded Shadows Range and Cascaded Shadows Resolution. Turning these down to medium or even low can help boost frames, even on more powerful rigs that aren’t hitting the framerates we’d expect. If you’re using an NVIDIA RTX card, be sure to turn on DLSS as well, and turning off features like chromatic aberration and film grain can help too.

Obviously, there is no magic fix for some of the issues that Cyberpunk 2077 is having – particularly on base consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – but in the end, changing some settings around could help you get the game running at least a little smoother. For more dramatic fixes, we’ll be waiting on a patch from CD Projekt Red, so we’ll let you know when the company shares details about one. In the meantime, head down to the comments section and share any tips you might have for getting Cyberpunk 2077 to run better.