Cyberpunk 2077 livestream postponed, launch still on schedule

In the time between the announcement of the Cyberpunk 2077 livestream event and now, a few things have happened. Now the event, called Night City Wire, will take place June 25th instead of June 11, as originally planned. Quite a few other events were postponed early this week as a result of worldwide protests of police brutality and the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Department officer (now former officer) Derek Chauvin.

This reveal event of the game Cyberpunk 2077 was announced last month, and rescheduled as of this week. Tuesday of this week was also the first of a social media Black Out done both in solidarity with protesters and to pause less important events, announcements, and chatter at this time of massive social importance.

Another event postponed by planners as of this week was an upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 reveal event. Another was an IGN Summer of Gaming series of events… though that postponing from June 5th to 8th might… need another push, we’ll see.

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020

As you’ll see in the Tweet above, the folks that develop Cyberpunk 2077 decided to move Night City Wire to a date closer to the end of the month. Meanwhile, the game’s already been revealed in a major way, from hardware to software, gameplay to graphics. Take a peek at an unboxing of the Official Collector’s Edition first, here. This was posted all the way back in June of 2019.

Next, take a peek at a Cyberpunk 2077 deep dive video alongside a questions and answers panel with developers of the game. This was posted in August of 2019.

This game was developed by CD Projekt RED, and will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. The scheduled Cyberpunk 2077 release date is September 17, 2020, if all goes according to the latest plans made public by the developers of the game.