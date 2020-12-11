Cyberpunk 2077 invades Forza Horizon 4 with 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH

Forza Horizon 4 revealed a brand new, NEW vehicle for release in the near future. This is the Cyberpunk 2077 crossover vehicle, the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH. Just in time for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, this vehicle will be available for drivers by completing one single head-to-head race starting on December 11.

The race you’ll need to complete in Forza Horizon 4 is called _NIGHTCITY.EXE_ and it should be pretty easy to find. The race is head-to-head, and all you need to do is complete it in the very near future. Unto you a futuristic vehicle will be delivered.

Above you’ll see a trailer for this release with full 4K capabilities within. Make sure you ramp this trailer up to the top to see what this vehicle is all about.

Per the book “The World of Cyberpunk 2077” the Quadra Turbo R V-Tech, this vehicle is a “cult muscle car.” This vehicle has a “kitsch” style, 607 horse power, and a weight of 1450 lbs.

It’ll be interesting to take a comparative look between how the vehicle handles in Cyberpunk 2077 and how it acts in Forza Horizon 4. While they should be the same vehicle technically, it’s likely the base makes handling different according to the title.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to start playing Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll want to consider a few things. If you have a PlayStation 4 or base Xbox, you’ll want to think twice before attempting to play the game at launch. If you’re having trouble playing the game on your PC, we’ve got a list of settings you may want to adjust. If you’ve not yet purchased the game at all, consider Stadia. See links for these bits and pieces in the timeline just below this paragraph.