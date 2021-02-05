Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.12 patches this major vulnerability on PC

Earlier this week, we heard about a rather nasty vulnerability in the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077. The vulnerability, as CD Projekt Red described it, involved external DLL files and could have potentially allowed for remote code execution through untrustworthy mods or even custom saves. CD Projekt Red told players to steer clear of untrusted mods and custom saves until it was able to get a fix out the door, which is happening today.

Over on Twitter, CD Projekt Red announced Hotfix 1.12 for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 today. This hotfix seems to have only one purpose, and that’s fixing the vulnerability that was discovered earlier this week. It only changes two things, fixing the buffer overrun issue that was at the center of this vulnerability and removing/replacing non-ASLR DLL files.

Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC! This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):

– Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

– Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

– Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs.

With this hotfix being delivered to PC players, it should be safe to continue using mods and custom save files again (just be sure you actually apply the update before you dive in). All in all, it seems CD Projekt Red was able to get a fix out the door rather quickly, as this vulnerability was first reported just a few days ago on February 2nd.

Official mod support for Cyberpunk 2077 is a relatively new arrival itself. CD Projekt Red first rolled out official mod tools for the game last week, promising modders that they’ll be updated alongside the game so those actually crafting the mods will always have an up-to-date set of tools. Modders have worked wonders in open world games in the past (the Elder Scrolls and Fallout games made by Bethesda come to mind), and we’re expecting them to come up with all sorts of cool and useful mods for Cyberpunk as well.

As those modders create their add-ons for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has also committed to working on fixing the game itself. The company has already released one of two major patches it promised for early 2021, and we’re expecting the second one to follow this month. After that, we’ve got a series of updates and improvements to look forward to as we move through the rest of the year, so we’ll give you more details about all of that as CD Projekt Red shares them.