Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC release date finally revealed

“The Delicious Last Course,” the hotly anticipated Cuphead DLC that has been in the works for years, finally has a release date. Though fans have known for a while that another DLC is in the pipeline, they’ve been left to speculate about when it may finally arrive. That changed at The Game Awards 2021 with a precise launch date.

Studio MDHR Corp.

Cuphead took the video game market by storm when it launched in 2017, introducing addictive and maddeningly difficult 2D gameplay styled after cel-animated classics from studios like Fleischer. The popularity led to an animated TV series based on the game called The Cuphead Show, which will hit Netflix next year.

Save your appetite…for adventure! The Delicious Last Course launches on June 30, 2022 on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam & GOG. Watch the brand new trailer, and see what awaits Cuphead, Mugman, and all-new playable character Ms. Chalice next year.https://t.co/Xlco6y8Hsm — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) December 10, 2021

Studio MDHR, the company behind Cuphead, previously announced plans to release a final DLC for its hit title called “The Delicious Last Course.” Unfortunately, the wait for this release has proven extensive, though that’s not entirely the studio’s fault. In November 2020, Studio MDHR said it had to delay The Delicious Last Course because pandemic-related changes in workflow made it “extremely challenging” to complete the DLC.

The work is nearly complete, Studio MDHR revealed as part of its The Game Awards announcement, and it is finally ready to make a release date known. Cuphead fans will be able to purchase the DLC starting on June 30, 2022, for PC, Xbox One, the PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The announcement was joined by a new trailer that mixes clay-like animation with the game’s familiar, classy retro style.

The DLC will arrive around five years after the game’s initial launch, which is a considerable time to wait, but all signs point toward it being worth it in the end. Though the DLC will bring Cuphead the game to an end, the Netflix series will give fans a look at the game as an actual cartoon.