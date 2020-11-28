Cuphead: Delicious Last Course DLC delayed, but for a good reason

Hit retro-animated game Cuphead has been on the market for three years now and is as popular as ever, retaining a solid 10/10 score on Steam and high reviews from players. The company behind the game — Studio MDHR — plans to give players additional gameplay and a conclusion to the storyline with a DLC called ‘The Delicious Last Course,’ but it has been delayed without a clear release date in sight.

Cuphead was released in 2017, quickly skyrocketed in popularity due, no doubt, to its unique retro animation style and deceptively difficult gameplay. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a DLC for the game, and though we’ve known for a while that it is inbound, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for it to arrive.

In a tweet this week, Studio MDHR’s Chad and Jared Moldenhauer released a statement explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it ‘extremely challenging’ for the team and that more time is needed in order to release a DLC with the same quality found in the main game.

The Moldenhauers explained, in part, that:

…we aren’t content for this final chapter to be anything less than our best work. Throughout development, we’ve challenged ourselves to put everything we learned from making Cuphead into the quality of The Delicious Last Course’s animation, design, and music.

The team says the DLC will be released when the content is up to the studio’s standards, but there’s no clear release date at this time. Though the delay is disappointing, fans have expressed contentment with the explanation, encouraging the team to take the time they need to produce a quality expansion during these difficult times.