Netflix’s first Cuphead trailer shows off Wayne Brady as King Dice

In summer 2019, Netflix announced an upcoming original series called The Cuphead Show that, as its title suggests, is based on the hit game Cuphead. The series will be a comedy that features the same retro art style as the game, which was inspired by the Fleischer cartoons of the 1930s. Fast-forward two years and Netflix has finally released a teaser trailer for the show.

The series was first announced during the Netflix Geeked Week event in 2019, so it’s fitting that the first trailer would be revealed as part of this year’s Geeked Week. The trailer was introduced by Wayne Brady who voices King Dice, the central character featured in the new trailer.

The trailer shows King Dice, the Devil’s right-hand man, stepping on stage to kick off a gameshow, calling to stage an audience member. Though the teaser is short, it gives game fans the opportunity to see what they can expect from the series, which appears to faithfully stick to both the style and the flamboyant, grandiose nature of Cuphead.

Extra! Extra!! Hot off the presses from @NetflixGeeked. Word is out that none other than the wonderful, whimsical @WayneBrady will be voicing The Devil’s right hand man King Dice in the @CupheadShow, coming soon to Netflix. To celebrate, here’s an exclusive clip from the show!! pic.twitter.com/TWAUuQ4EGC — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) June 11, 2021

King Dice is a prominent figure in the Cuphead game; he makes his first appearance in the opening cutscene, he’s a gatekeeper for every Die House, and he’s a boss battle in the game stage “All Bets Are Off!” It’s no surprise, then, that the show based on the game would have King Dice as a major character.

In its initial announcement about The Cuphead Show, Netflix said its series will ‘expand on the characters and world’ we first saw in the hit video game. Cuphead and Mugman will be the central characters in the show, which will chronicle their ‘unique misadventures,’ according to the company. The series is presented as ‘coming soon.’