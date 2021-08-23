Cowboy Bebop Netflix live action show preview star is EIN the dog

Did you know Cowboy Bebop has been in production for a significant amount of time at Netflix? There’s a show that’ll be released in November of 2021. UPDATE: That’s November 19, 2021, globally! “See you space cowboy” is the way of things, and Cowboy Bebop is nearly ready to roll! Also, the imagery shown so far is ALL ABOUT EIN. He is the most perfect on-screen dog of all time.**

Below you’ll see some “Behind the scenes” action from Netflix about Cowboy Bebop. This video is more of a teaser than it is anything else. It has a dog, and the dog is cute, and the dog is basically Cheddar from Brooklyn 99 – but very obviously made to star in the live action version of Cowboy Bebop.*

Next you’re going to want to drop in at around 31-minutes into the following video to learn all about Cowboy Bebop as it existed two months ago. This is part of Netflix “GEEKED WEEK” series, and it’s very geeky. UPDATE: You know what? Start at 32 minutes instead.

This week the show was given a bit more detail courtesy of Netflix Geeked. They’ve made clear that the show will be “based on the beloved 1998 anime” – so we know it’s not some sort of title-only situation like Blade Runner. To that point, they’ve also said that the show is “consulted on by original director Shinichirō Watanabe.”

The original composer of multiple masterpieces Yoko Kanno has returned to compose the original score for this new show. The audio will be ON POINT, is what that means.

This new show stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda. Lines have begun to be shared from the script in the first season, including “When angels are forced out of heaven, they become devils. You agree, don’t you Spike?” The images above are also all from the show, all shared by Netflix Geeked.

*But really, the most important part of this whole operation is EIN the dog. That dog is perfect. It’s difficult to imagine screwing up a corgi, or the casting of a corgi – and goodness, they did not mess this one up. This is a corgi the likes of which we expect will do EIN full justice.

**UPDATE: When I say “all about EIN” I don’t mean the show is all about EIN, only. The reactions to the preview imagery showed so far makes it clear that they’ve done such a good job in casting EIN that everything else pales in comparison!

Stay tuned as we inch closer to a Cowboy Bebop trailer of the live action Netflix variety.