Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 gaming monitor has 2560×1440 native resolution

Typically when we think of the name Corsair, we’re thinking of PC components like memory, SSDs, or peripherals. Corsair makes other components, including full gaming PCs, and has revealed a new gaming monitor called the Xeneon 32QHD165. The display was built specifically for gamers and content creators, featuring an ultra-slim 32-inch UHD resolution panel.

The panel uses IPS LED tech and has a native resolution of 2560×1440. Its refresh rate is up to 165 hertz, and it features AMD FreeSync Premium certification and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Corsair designed its new display to integrate into its iCUE and Elgato Stream Deck ecosystems.

The screen has a thin bezel around its edges, making it more suited to multiple screen setups. The IPS LED panel uses Quantum Dot technology and can cover 100 percent sRGB, 100 percent Adobe RGB, and 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamuts. High levels of color reproduction make the monitor appropriate for creators working in Photoshop, After Effects, and other content creation platforms.

Viewing angles are up to 178 degrees horizontally and vertically. One of the key features for gaming is a refresh rate of up to 165 hertz, which Corsair says is twice the refresh rate of standard displays. The screen also promises a 1ms response time. A 1/4-inch threaded mount on top of the stand works with Elgato Multi-Mount systems to make setting up cameras, lights, or microphones on top of the monitor easy.

Connectivity options include dual HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 port, dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and dual USB 3.1 type A ports. Its aluminum stand has integrated cable routing and organization and can tilt from -5 degrees to 20 degrees with 100mm of height adjustment. It also has an integrated 100mm x 100mm VESA mounting system. The monitor is available now for $799.99.