Corsair MP600 SSDs make a big deal of industrial design aesthetics

Corsair just revealed several off-the-wall next-generation solid state drives (SSD) the likes of which you’ve probably never seen before. Included in the mix are the Corsair MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, and MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition. As you’ll see right out the gate, each of these components is made not JUST to sit inside your PC and function well – they’re made to LOOK good, too.

The MP600 CORE is the most basic of the three SSD revealed today. This piece of hardware works with 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write speeds. This SSD works with a standard M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor paired with high-density 3D QLC NAND memory in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

Both the CORE and the PRO work with a high surface area aluminum heatsink. It looks fantastic – even IF you’ll only actually look directly at it once in a great while. We’ll be interested to see how much this heatsink bit works to disperse heat in the real world, “maintaining the drive’s performance for years while adding a stylish accent to your motherboard.”

Both the PRO and the PRO Hydro X work “can achieve” 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds. The PRO will be available in 1TB and 2TB capacities right out the gate, with a 4TB version coming “soon.”

The Corsair MP600 PRO Hydro X is the most strange and awesome SSD we’ve ever seen – so long as it’s plugged in with the components you see above. This device works with its own integrated CORSAIR Hydro X Series XM2 water block. This block connects “seamlessly” to said SSD and into your already in-play custom cooling loop.

This Corsair Hydro X Series XM2 water block can also be purchased as a standalone product. You’ll need to make certain you’ve got a compatible device, but Corsair suggests that it is already ready to roll with many existing M.2 SSDs.

The Corsair MP600 CORE Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD was released today for a starting price of approximately $155 USD. The PRO model has a starting price of around $225 USD, and the starting price of the MP600 PRO Hydro X edition SSD will be around $460. You can also purchase the Hydro X Series XM2 M.2 SSD Water Block (2280) for approximately $40 USD all on its own. All of these products appear over at Corsair starting this week.