Coronavirus quarantine fatigue spurs Fauci warning of ‘inevitable’ 2nd wave

As quarantine fatigue spreads across the planet, a second round of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is “inevitable” according to the USA’s leading epidemiologist. If states lift restrictions on quarantine too early, the results could be dire. But if the USA makes significant progress in efforts to deal with the pandemic before the second wave, suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci, the USA should weather the storm

“If by that time we have put into place all of the countermeasures that you need to address this, we should do reasonably well,” said Dr. Fauci in a CNN interview. “If we don’t do that successfully, we could be in for a bad fall and a bad winter.”

One result of quarantine fatigue is an idea that’s been floated over the past couple of weeks is the so-called “immunity passport.” This “passport” would allow freedom of movement for those citizens that’ve contracted and recovered from COVID-19.

On April 26, 2020, The World Health Organization warned against the use of and concept of the “immunity passport” altogether. They suggested that such a system would very likely increase the spread of coronavirus.

Other efforts to return to a more “normal” way of life during these strange times comes in the form of homemade face masks. A study published on the 25th of April showed two common materials best suited for creating homemade masks.

Other home-grown efforts have been warned against in blunt terms. Malaria drug warnings were issued by the FDA for medications chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in “treatment” of coronavirus. These medications have been shown to result in dangerous heart issues and death.

Meanwhile the CDC confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in cats this month. While both cats are expected to make a full recovery, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) made clear that cases of COVID-19 are rare in animals. So rare, in fact, that they do not recommend routine testing of animals for COVID-19 and/or SARS-CoV-2 at this time.