Community show reunion episode live today at 2PM

The release of the Community TV show virtual table read will be released at 2PM PDT today. Below we’ve got the details on this episode of sorts, including details on how the premiere will go down. The full live event for this #stayhome #withme will be broadcast on an embedded YouTube, which can also be seen, here, below, in this article.

This premiere will re-deliver the Community episode Season 5, Episode 4: Cooperative Polygraphy. The reading will benefit World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, through the Community portal as of May 18, 2020. According to the YouTube readout of the donations made to World Central Kitchen, this event raised over $2,700 USD before the event even started.

The episode that’ll be read took place immediately after the death of the character Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase). As such, this episode does not – and did not – have Chevy Chase as an onscreen character. The episode included Pierce’s executor Mr. Stone as played by Walton Goggins, but this reading will have Goggins replaced by… Pedro Pascal, aka The Mandalorian.

For those of you that’ve not watched the show recently, it’s important to note that this is not the final episode in which Donald Glover appeared. There was one more after this – the one with the schoolwide game of Hot Lava. However, this episode was effectively a Bottle Episode, allowing the actors here to remain largely stationary. That’s ideal, since they’re all calling in from their homes during our current global pandemic with COVID-19.

The appearance of these actors together, all at once, even virtually, suggests that the possibility that Community would complete the quest of #sixseasonsandamovie in the near future. Another indicator of that was the appearance of, and the continued running of the Podcast called The Darkest Timeline. That podcast – run on several platforms, including YouTube (with video) hasn’t yet explicitly suggested that a movie is happening – but the interest is certainly alive.

Now that the show is on Hulu as well as Netflix (coming back with a fury, recently, mind you), we’re crossing our fingers and our toes that the show’s primed enough for another production. Just so long as Chevy Chase gets to come back as a ghost of some sort.