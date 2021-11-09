Comcast Xfinity internet down, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile outage also in play [UPDATE]

Comcast Xfinity issues ramped up at just after midnight EST and again at around 7AM. Outages appeared in states including Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. It would appear that this internet outage has also impacted TV service in these areas. UPDATE: Users across the United States are now reporting problems with multiple mobile internet services and internet providers – almost as if there’s a single issue at hand.

Per a report with NetBlocks, Comcast/Xfinity (AS7922) had significant issues as of 8AM Central Time. NetBlocks status readings showed Indiana and Illinois as the areas with the most significant outages, followed by Pennsylvania. New Jersey, New York, and Delaware all seemed to have issues with service returning relatively quickly after the first outage issue.

UPDATE: It would appear that a wider outage is in effect, here, as multiple wireless internet providers have had significant issues reported. Matching reports through DownDetector showed highly similar waves of reports of issues with Xfinity, Verizon, Spectrum, AT&T, T-Mobile, iNet, Blazing Hog, FirstNet WiLine, and Metronet.

UPDATE 2: As reports of issues with carriers other than Comcast have effectively abated since this article was published, it would appear that the various internet and mobile data carriers mentioned (other than Xfinity) were the subject of the same sort of report-echo as the social networks and popular apps that tend to get some of the blame for issues caused by one internet carrier. The original article continues below.

As is generally the case, if you look at a reporting site like DownDetector now, you’ll also see reports of issues with social networks rising and falling at the same time. This happens when internet providers have issues because it’s not always clear where the blame should lie for a user’s inability to access a service.

You’ll also get to see which services people use the most by the reports that appear during an outage such as this. Gmail appears up fairly high on the list, as does Reddit, Google, YouTube, Blackboard (for schools), Amazon, Zoom, and Starbucks. Servers for the games Destiny and Call of Duty are also seeing jolts of reports right this minute.

If you’re using any sort of Microsoft service, you’re likely having issues right this minute, as well. That includes Azure, Office 365, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, the Microsoft home page, and more.

It’s highly likely we’re seeing the results of a single issue, here, centered in internet provider services in the United States. This is a good example of a time at which one should consider how they’ll handle an emergency should all internet service be knocked out for an extended period of time – what would you do?