Clubhouse open to public on iOS and Android

Starting today, after just under a year in development and invite-only testing, Clubhouse is open to the public. The waitlist system is now done away with, and anyone with a device compatible with the Clubhouse app can tap in to the system. The app Clubhouse is a portal to the Clubhouse chat system, a place where individuals can join rooms to talk, in real time, with their voice.

In addition to opening the doors to the public with the apps for Clubhouse on Android and iOS, the company just launched a new webpage as well as a new logo. The new design makes clear that this is “the social audio app” and it’s meant to allow you to “bounce around the hallways of the Internet and meet incredible people.”

Unlike most social networks, Clubhouse’s website is designed to make the learning process easy. You can jump in and learn how things work right out the gate – simple – or you can see the the Google Play Store. If you have an iPhone, you’ll want the iOS version of Clubhouse found on Apple’s App Store. Make sure you’re downloading the app from developer Alpha Exploration Co., and not someone else – there’ll certainly be pretenders to the Clubhouse throne before long.