Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ movie hits international theaters first, then USA

The spy-thriller science fiction film “Tenet” was announced for release this week as a full in-person real-deal debut on August 26, 2020 internationally. The film will debut in select theaters in the United States starting on September 3. Warner Bros confirmed that Tenet will open in more than 70 countries worldwide starting in late August.

The film Tenet is an “original sci-fi action spectacle” about the character played by actor John David Washington. This film follows Washington on his journey “fighting for the survival of the entire world” … “armed with only one word – Tenet.”

This film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Tenet will be released in theaters and IMAX worldwide – cross your fingers you can find an IMAX open near you!

Territories in which this film will be released in theaters include the UK, Spain, Russia, Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia. All of these regions will have access to the film first, while “select theaters” in the USA will get the film “over Labor Day weekend.”

The film has no current release date for theaters inside of China. Christopher Nolan’s last several films made more cash from the box office internationally than they did inside the United States – all this well before our current global pandemic situation.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight Rises were all box office smashes and gathered over half of their big screen cash from international audiences.

The Warner Bros website right this minute suggests that Tenet will be “in theaters September 3” with a “theaterical release” of August 12, 2020. Things are clearly changing quickly.