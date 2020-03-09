CDC warns public to throw away hard-boiled eggs over outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public to throw away certain hard-boiled egg products they may have purchased in the last couple of months over a recent outbreak of Listeria. Though the agency notes that the outbreak itself has been resolved, the CDC warns that some people may still be in possession of some of these eggs, which could potentially make them sick.

Listeria is a type of bacterial infection that can be acquired from eating contaminated food. Though most people will recover from the infection, it is very dangerous to pregnant women and is also a threat to the elderly and anyone who has a compromised immune system. According to experts, this foodborne illness is most commonly contracted from unpasteurized dairy and deli meats.

In a Food Safety Alert published last week, the CDC said that it had identified a multi-state outbreak of Listeria that was linked back to hard-boiled egg products produced by Almark Foods. A total of eight cases were reported during this outbreak, most of which involved hospitalization; one patient died as a result.

The outbreak ‘appears’ to have ended as of the safety alert’s publication, according to the CDC, but it warns that some people may still have some of these hard-boiled egg products in their fridge and that eating them could cause new cases. A recall of the eggs had covered ones sold under more than 30 different brands, the agency says, some of which were directly sold to customers.

The FDA has a list of the products on its website; they include things like None brand sold at Meijer, the eggs used in Cece’s Veggie Co’s Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth product, MiniMeal2Go protein pack with avocado toast, and more. Consumers are advised to throw these products away due to the risk of eating them.