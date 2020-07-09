Canon EOS R5 packs 8K into full-frame mirrorless camera

Canon has unveiled its new full-frame mirrorless cameras, with the Canon EOS R5 and R6 promising up to 45-megapixel photos and uncropped 8K recording. Billed as the company’s answer to years of photographer requests, the two new cameras target pro users with the EOS R5 and advanced amateurs with the EOS R6.

Canon EOS R5

As you would imagine, then, the Canon EOS R5 is the powerhouse of the pair. It has a new 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor paired with Canon’s DIGIC X image processor, for an ISO range of 100-51,200. That can be expanded up to 102,400.

It’s video recording that might sway users, though. The EOS R5 can capture uncropped 8K RAW internal video at up to 29.97 fps, and 8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). Alternatively, it can record 4K internal video at up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). External recording in 4K is also supported, at up to 59.94 fps.

There’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, which Canon says covers approximately 100-percent of the AF area, along with EOS iTR AF X with AF tracking. 1,053 automatically selected AF Zones can also spot the human eye, face, or head, plus the eye, face, or body of animals like dogs, cats, and birds. Dual Pixel CMOS AF II is also available in all 8K and 4K video modes.

There’s in-body 5-axis image stabilization, which will work in tandem with OIS in RF lenses too. In total you’re looking at up to 8 stops of shake correction.

On the back there’s a 0.5-inch OLED electronic viewfinder, which packs approximately 5.76 million dots and has a 119.88 fps refresh rate. There’s also a 3.2-inch 2.1 million dot LCD vari-angle touchscreen. A rear-dial and multi-controller have been added to the pack, and users can voice tag photos and videos.

For storage, the EOS R5 has dual card slots: a CFexpress and an SD UHS-II. There’s also integrated WiFi (2.4/5GHz) and Bluetooth to work with Canon’s remote apps, plus support for an optional WFT-R1A wireless file transmitter that adds ethernet support to the camera.

The body is weatherproofed, with Canon says it’s to the equivalent of the EOS 5D series, along with dealing against drips and dust. A BG-R10 battery grip accessory will be offered, with space for two batteries to go along with the new LP-E6NH battery inside the EOS R5 itself.

The Canon EOS R5 will go on sale at the end of July, priced at $3,899 for the body only. It’ll also be offered as a kit with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens, at $4,999.

Canon EOS R6

More affordable, and targeting ambitious amateurs, the EOS R6 keeps many of its siblings features like the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus and EOS iTR AF X tracking. It also gets the new 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and the higher-capacity LP-E6NH battery.

Its sensor, though, is a 20.1-megapixel CMOS based on that of the EOS-1D X Mark III. It’s paired, again, with the DIGIC X, with an ISO range of 100-102,400 that can be expanded to 204,800. Internal video recording tops out at 4K at up to 59.94 fps, or 1080p up to 119.88 fps in 10 bit 4:2:2 Canon Log(H.265) or HDR PQ(H.265).

The 0.5-inch EVF sticks with OLED and a 119.88 fps refresh rate, but has approximately 3.69 million dots. The touchscreen is slightly smaller, at 3-inches and 1.62 million dots. There’s built-in WiFi (2.4GHz only) and Bluetooth, and weather/drip/dust sealing on par with the EOS 6D series.

The upshot to those compromises is it’s significantly cheaper. The Canon EOS R6 will go on sale at the end of August, priced at $2,499 for the body alone. It’ll also be offered in two kits, either paired with the RF 24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM lens for $2,899, or with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens for $3,599.