Call of Duty new seasons have been postponed across multiple games

If you’re looking forward to the new seasons for any of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone, or Call of Duty: Mobile, it looks like you’ll be waiting a bit longer. Activision has made the decision to delay the roll out of new seasons for all three games, saying that “now is not the time,” to launch them. The company, of course, is referring to the protests that are happening in many cities across the country, as other developers and publishers have this week in making decisions to delay new content and reveals.

Activision announced the delay in a tweet posted to the official Call of Duty Twitter account. “While we all look forward to playing the new season of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time,” the company said. “We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates.”

“Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard,” Activision continued. “We stand alongside you.”

Activision unsurprisingly didn’t say when the new seasons would arrive, and we probably won’t have a new date for at least a little while. Activision also isn’t the only company to decide to postpone a launch or reveal because of the protests across the nation – yesterday, Sony announced that it would postpone its PS5 game reveal, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 4th.

Sony shared a similar sentiment to Activision, saying “we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.” We’ll let you know when Sony and Activision announce new dates for these updates and reveals, so stay tuned for that.