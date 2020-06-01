Sony delays PlayStation 5 game reveal event

Sony just announced that it has delayed its PlayStation 5 games showcase, which was originally slated for Thursday, June 4th. The official PlayStation Twitter account announced the delay this afternoon, citing the protests and riots happening in many regions of the US and saying that it wants to step back to let “important voices be heard.”

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4,” Sony’s tweet says. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Sony originally announced this event last week, revealing that it planned to host an hour-long video presentation to show off some of the games that are in development for the PlayStation 5. Up until this point, Sony hasn’t revealed any of the PlayStation 5 games that are currently in development, and this event would follow a similar one that Microsoft hosted several weeks ago.

Sony’s tweet doesn’t say when this broadcast will now premiere, and it likely won’t until the civil unrest in many cities across the US subsides. Hours before publishing this tweet, the PlayStation Twitter account published another one that said, “We denounce systemic racism and violence against the Black community. We will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our Black creators, players, employees, families, and friends. #BlackLivesMatter.”

So, with that commitment to empathy and standing with with Black community, it comes as little shock to see Sony delay Thursday’s presentation until further notice. We’ll let you know when Sony announces a new date for its PS5 event, so stay tuned for that.