Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal date confirmed

Ever since the announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Activision and Treyarch have been trickle releasing information about the game. The companies have already told us what to expect from Black Ops Cold War‘s main multiplayer mode and the integration with Warzone, but it won’t be long before we learn about another key pillar of the Call of Duty games: Zombies. Treyarch has announced that it will be revealing more information about the game’s Zombies mode later this week.

The day to mark on your calendars is Wednesday, September 30th at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT. It’s then that we’ll learn about what this new Zombies mode will entail. It seems that a YouTube livestream isn’t up just yet, but Treyarch’s tweet today confirms that this reveal will be published to the Call of Duty YouTube channel.

Aside from that, the tweet doesn’t tell us much. In fact, aside from the date and time, the only thing it says is “A new Zombies story begins.” Short and sweet is Treyarch’s tease, no doubt ensuring that Zombies fans will be tuning in for this reveal on Wednesday.

It was earlier this month that Treyarch and Activision revealed new multiplayer details for Black Ops Cold War, alongside them confirming when the betas will be occurring. PlayStation 4 owners are getting the lion’s share of hands-on time here, as they’ll have an entire weekend all to themselves. On October 8th, the beta will go live for PS4 owners who have pre-ordered the game, before opening to all PS4 players on the 10th and running through the 12th.

It isn’t until the following weekend that Xbox One and PC players will get to join the action, with an early access period for those two platforms running from October 15th-16th (the beta will once again be open to all PS4 players during this time). Then, from October 17th through the 19th, the beta will be open to everyone on all platforms, giving players a chance to test the game’s crossplay chops. We’ll have more information about this Black Ops Cold War‘s Zombies mode on Wednesday, so stay tuned for that.