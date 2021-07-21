Call it Shiny Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time

We might as well call it the Shiny Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock series, because regardless of which part it is, it’s SHINY. The game’s first major unlock event courtesy of Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is titled “TIME.” Inside this event, we’ll see Shiny Shieldon, Shiny Cranidos, Shiny Unown U, and Shiny Dialga – at last! Let’s take a peek at what this event has in store, starting this Thursday!

This event has a (potentially Shiny) Dialga, also known as the Legendary Temporal Pokemon, appearing in 5-star raids until August 6! In the regular span of the event, Ii you’re looking for relatively easy battles, you’ll be seeing Unown U, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bonzor, and Klink in 1-star raids. Three-star raids start to get a bit more challenging with Porygon 2, Golurk, and Aerodactyl. See how the time element is rolling in already?

Wild spawns will continue the trend of TIME Pokemon – very old to very new (and futuristic) with Voltorb, Porygon, Omanyte, Shieldon, Cranidos, Baltoy, and Kabuto. The same is true of 7km eggs attained during the event. In 7km eggs you’ll find Aerodactyl, Lileep, Cranidos, Shieldon, Kabuto, Anorith, and Omanyte.

Anywhere you can spot a Dialga, Shieldon, Bastiondon, Cranidos, or Rampardos, you’ll have a good chance of seeing a SHINY version of said Pokemon. If you’re looking for the Shiny Bastiodon, you’ll do well to search for as many Shieldon as possible, and evolve a Shiny Shieldon as such! A similar situation is in play for Shiny Cranidos, which will evolve into Shiny Rampardos.

The most fantastically colored Shiny Pokemon of the pack is Dialga. The standard Dialga is blue with light blue shielding and blue light-up accents. The Shiny Dialga is mostly green, with light green shielding and light-up green accents – both versions have a blue jem at their heart.

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event starts on July 23, 2021. The event’s start time is 10AM local time (on that day, Thursday). The event runs until August 3, 2021, at 8PM local time, anywhere you live, all around the world.