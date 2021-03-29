Cadillac’s first production V-Series Blackwing sedans raise $430,000 at auction

The first manual-equipped production models of the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing recently sold at auction for $430,000. Both Blackwings went under the hammer at the Barret-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in Arizona to raise funds for Black Ambition, a non-profit PolicyLink organization.

Black Ambition is the brainchild of singer, songwriter, fashion designer, and record producer Pharrell Williams to benefit Black and Latinx entrepreneurs in the tech, health care, design, and consumer product/service industries. Barret-Jackson also waived the typical auction fees and commissions associated with the sale.

“Everyone at Cadillac and GM is proud of the results and what the sale of these new CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models will mean for others through Black Ambition,” said Melissa Grady, Chief Marketing Officer at Cadillac. “We are proud to support this non-profit initiative to help reduce barriers, improve access to capital, and provide mentorship to up-and-coming entrepreneurs.”

Black Ambition awards prize monies in business competitions to help startup entrepreneurs and the $430,000 auction money raised by the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing (VIN 001) and CT5-V Blackwing (VIN 001) will all go to Black Ambition’s prize awards. On the other hand, the winning bidders get tickets to the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Nevada for an exclusive Cadillac driving experience, plus access to an upcoming IMSA race.

The newest Cadillac Blackwing models are tributes to a dying breed. “These exciting and engaging sports sedans channel Cadillac’s racing history, which began in 1949, and has seen sustained success over the last two decades,” said Brandon Vivian, Executive Chief Engineer at Cadillac. The American carmaker is forging the electric route and plans to have fully-electric models across its portfolio as early as 2025.

Consider, then, the newest CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing as the last internal-combustion hurrah, but the Blackwing name will live on in the all-electric realm. Until then, the CT4-V Blackwing and its 472-horsepower twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine remain worthy of praise. It goes from zero to 60 mph in under four seconds and has a 189 mph top speed.

Meanwhile, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is brandishing a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. It goes to 60 mph in 3.7-seconds and has a top speed above 200 mph. Both Blackwings have a six-speed Tremec manual stick, rear-wheel-drive, magnetic suspension, and an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) with torque-vectoring capabilities.