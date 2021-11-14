Brabus 800 is a tweaked Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

When it comes to luxury SUVs in the Mercedes catalog, the most luxurious of them all is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. A luxurious Mercedes is never good enough for the folks over at Brabus, and they have taken the GLS 600 and turned it into the all-new Brabus 800. The 800 is designed to provide ultimate luxury to four people, and it’s quite beautiful inside and out.

What people notice first about the Brabus 800 is its signature exterior packed with carbon fiber elements and lots of aerodynamic parts, including a new front fascia and rear diffuser insert. The purpose of the body modifications was to take the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach and turn it into something much sportier. Brabus says the components it adds to the vehicle’s exterior also increase its aerodynamic performance by reducing axle lift at speed and improving handling while maintaining the smooth road manners the base vehicle is known for.

The vehicle is designed to offer the owner both style and performance. With tweaks to the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine, the Brabus 800 has 800 horsepower and 950 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the ground through a nine-speed automatic transmission. The automatic transmission can be shifted via paddles in manual mode if desired.

The top speed for the massive SUV is electronically limited to 250 km/h, and it can reach 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. In addition to the body kit and the aerodynamic components on the outside of the vehicle, it also gets new 24-inch Brabus Monoblock M “Platinum Edition” forged wheels. The wheels are manufactured using state-of-the-art processes and have a Shadow Chrome finish promising strength and durability.

A new suspension module lowers the SUV by 25 millimeters to improve handling and style. However, one of the most appealing aspects of the vehicle is its completely revised interior, with custom leather and carbon fiber everywhere. The leather is a strange color called Leonis-Orange that features Dual Cube quilting everywhere, including the seats, trim elements in the footwells, and the floor mats.

There are two single seats in the rear that feature multi-contour adjustment, memory, integrated seat ventilation and heating, and an upholstered pillow for comfort. Lots of exposed carbon fiber can be seen around the vehicle’s dash and on the door panels. Brabus also uses aluminum pedals, aluminum door-lock pins, and stainless steel stuff plates with a backlit Brabus logo. The vehicle is quite beautiful, and its pricing is a mystery.

Back in September, we talked about another Brabus tuned Mercedes. That was the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition which started as a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S coupe. As the number and the name suggests, that car has 900 horsepower. All that power comes from the 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle has all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic.

Brabus says the vehicle can reach 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a 205 mph top speed. In addition to a tuned engine, it also has a thoroughly revised interior and lots of additional exterior components, including plenty of carbon fiber. One thing that was a bit strange about the Rocket 900 was the red vent rings in the interior. The Rocket 900 starts at around $448,000, with only 25 being produced.