Bowser’s Nintendo Switch Pro clues and NVIDIA 4K too

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser revealed just a tiny bit about the future of the Nintendo Switch in a simple set of comments. It is clear that Nintendo is aware of the “rumors” of the Nintendo Switch Pro, or whatever it’ll be called – and officials (like Bowser) are getting to the point where they feel compelled to comment on said rumors. This is the device that’s been reported to be in development with new NVIDIA technology inside and compatibility with the full collection of original Nintendo Switch games.

Speaking with the Washington Post about the state of Nintendo, Bowser focused on the “company’s stance on advancing its technology.” That’s for the new console, or whatever Nintendo might refer to as the hardware that’ll be released after the Nintendo Switch has reached the point at which enough consumers will likely purchase a new unit. “We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences,” said Bowswer. “It’s not technology for technology’s sake.”

Consider each major console release from Nintendo over the past several decades. The key bits of technology that came with each new generation, and the missteps that came with releasing a new piece of hardware before the time was right. Is now the time for Nintendo to release another Nintendo Switch?

“It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience,” said Bowser. “And then do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform?”

We’re at a stage, here in 2021, where a company like Nintendo can potentially have multiple iterations of a console available in stores all at once. They have Nintendo Switch, they have Nintendo Switch Lite, and they have a perceived open spot for a more powerful iteration of the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has the opportunity to make use of the most advanced up-scaling and rendering technology released in the past decade – courtesy of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0. Bowser suggested that Nintendo is still doing very well with the games that are on the base Nintendo Switch. It wouldn’t make a lot of sense at this stage to mess up their market by introducing a device that’ll require developers to create games that won’t work (or won’t work as well) on the Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite.

With tech like NVIDIA DLSS 2.0, Nintendo would give users the opportunity to improve their gameplay environment without fracturing the current Nintendo Switch game ecosystem.

Rumors earlier this year suggest that Nintendo could be preparing a Switch Pro with the ability to work with NVIDIA DLSS and content display (through the device’s dock) to displays up to 4K resolution. This wouldn’t harm the users that already have a Nintendo Switch, or the developers that’ve just released new games on Nintendo Switch – it’d only provide consumers the opportunity to enhance their Nintendo Switch gameplay experience at home, on their own massive television screen.

Nintendo has been mum on the existence of this Nintendo Switch Pro – if that is it’s name – but it’s rumored that said device could be revealed and released by the end of the year 2021. This is the sort of thing you release in September or October, in plenty of time to get stock on shelves for the 2021 holiday season.