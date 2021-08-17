Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones leak: Next-gen default

The next Active Noise Cancellation Bose QuietComfort headphones were leaked today with the code name QC45. These are otherwise known as the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, and they’ll likely be revealed by Bose officially in the next few weeks. These earphones work with a very simple, classic design with a padded headband on top and earphones with physical buttons on the left and the right.

Audio will be delivered by TriPort acoustic architecture and proprietary tech aplenty. This pair of headphones is rumored to roll with a volume-dependent Active Equalizer (Active EQ), and hardware capable of delivering a fully comfortable and powerful sound experience.

It’s tipped that the new headphones will have a 460mAh battery inside. This battery size would be a concern, given the size of the QC35’s battery at 495mAh, but leaked data suggests the new headphones’ battery life is longer than their predecessor. Leaked info says the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones will last up to 24 hours of uninterrupted ANC playtime.

The battery charges relatively fast at zero-to-full in around 2.5 hours. A charge of 15 minutes should deliver up to 2.5 hours of play time.

There’s a power button, ANC button, and volume adjustment buttons, as well as voice assistant (if that’s the sort of thing you want to use your precious few physical buttons for on this piece of hardware). These headphones connect to wireless audio sources via Bluetooth 5.1, and have the option to work with a standard 3.5mm headphone cord – included in the box.

Imagery of this hardware was leaked by WinFuture in two colors – black, and white. It’s possible there’ll be additional colors released in the future, but it is highly likely these will launch in two colors: black and white.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 (QC45) headphones will be available in the United States for an expected price of around $330 USD. These will be the headphones you replace your QuietComfort 35 headphones with, after 6 years of waiting (or more!)