Borderlands 3 crossplay ready for most platforms, save PlayStation

The folks who develop Borderlands 3 revealed a new update for the game coming soon. This update will bring “full crossplay support across all platforms,” according to Randy Pitchford, co-founder and CEO of Gearbox Software. Pitchford suggested that “for certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles.”

Sony did not develop Borderlands 3, and Sony is not the publisher of Borderlands 3. According to Pitchford on Twitter, it was the publisher who required that the developer “remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles.” It is likely that royalties charged by Sony are the reason for this move – but it has not been confirmed by Sony or 2K Games.

As noted by Polygon, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed that Sony has, in the past, enacted a policy where cross-platform play will cost the publishers a substantial amount of money if less than 85% of all cross-platform players are playing on non-PlayStation platforms. No other platform has a publicly-disclosed and comparable cross-platform revenue compensation agreement requirement at this time – or at least that was the case as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney suggested it during the Epic Games vs Apple legal trial proceedings that took place in May of 2021.

It’s unlikely that PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 will have access to cross-platform play availability with Borderlands 3 any time soon. It’s possible this will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back that is Sony’s policy on the matter… but still unlikely.

Take a peek at other recent Borderlands 3 bits below and let us know if you’re playing now. What platform are you on? Do you look forward to cross-platform play, or would you rather stay boxed in with the platform you’re on now? Should PC players be restricted to PC play? Should Xbox gamers only be able to battle other players on Xbox?