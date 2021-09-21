Book of Boba Fett episode titles leaked: Released back home!

Today the first season of Book of Boba Fett TV show episodes leaked with some interesting implications. While the first episode in The Book of Boba Fett will be called “The Champion”, it’ll also have a “Chapter” number, just like The Mandalorian. There’s a suggestion here that while The Book of Boba Fett isn’t just The Mandalorian Season 3, it is the next part of this Mandalorian-related string of stories.

The episode list comes from Giant Freaking Robot, where an insider source suggests the entire series will effectively be a continuation of The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett is not replacing The Mandalorian – there’ll still be more Mandalorian episodes in a separate show, still called The Mandalorian. But unlike any Star Wars series that’s come before, this Book of Boba Fett keeps the “Chapter” light lit.

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett will have a title that includes “Chapter 17”. The chapter we left off with in The Mandalorian was “Chapter 16.” It should be clear that the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett will be the next episode in the greater Mandalorian timeline.

The first season of The Book of Boba Fett had 8 episodes. These episodes will be released one at a time, once each week, starting in the month of December, 2021. The episode titles are as follows:

• Episode 1: The Champion

• Episode 3: The Assassin

• Episode 3: The Syndicate

• Episode 4: The Battleground

• Episode 5: The Homeworld

• Episode 6: The Warlord

• Episode 7: The Showdown

• Episode 8: The Hunter

Episodes 1 through 8 are also Chapters 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24. It’s entirely possible that we’ll see some of the Mandalorians that appeared in The Mandalorian appear in this series. Assuming the episode “The Homeworld” is about Mandalore, it’s safe to assume that we’ll see our hero Bo-Katan and friends. If “The Homeworld” means Kamino, Boba Fett might arrive and find nothing but water, given the events in the final episodes of Season 1 of The Bad Batch.

More likely we’re talking about Mandalore, and the idea that Boba Fett is drawn into the fight to re-take Mandalore and put Bo-Katan back in power… or steal power for himself?

In any case, it would seem like a fair bet that “The Hunter” indicates Boba Fett will be back to his old bounty hunting ways by the end of the first season. But we shall see!