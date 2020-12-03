Boeing 737 MAX packed with journalists completes first flight

Boeing was hit very hard when the US government banned its 737 MAX passenger airliner for 20 months. On Wednesday, the aircraft staged its first flight with media onboard since the fleet was grounded by the government. Boeing is desperate to show passengers and airliners that the 737 MAX is safe and ready for operation.

The test flight was conducted by American Airlines and spent 45 minutes traveling from Dallas, Texas to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The test flight was conducted weeks before the first commercial passenger flight will happen on December 29. Boeing and American Airlines held the flight to help eliminate any concerns about aircraft safety.

The massive aircraft was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes happened within five months, killing 346 people. The media flight was the first time anyone other than regulators and industry personnel flew on the 737 MAX since it was grounded. The flight had roughly 90 people aboard, who all wore masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing’s aircraft was cleared by the FAA last month after the aircraft received design changes and new training for pilots. Boeing needs the aircraft’s return to service to go very smoothly as the aircraft is critical for the company’s reputation and finances. Hundreds of billions of dollars are on the line, with airlines worldwide having spent hundreds of billions of dollars purchasing aircraft.

Reports indicate that the aircraft has been discounted significantly to help lure carriers who may be wary of the aircraft to purchase. Boeing has a 24-hour situation room that monitors every 737 MAX flight globally. The company says it will continue to work closely with global regulators and customers to return the fleet to service safely.