Blizzard gives World of Warcraft players a perk for staying indoors

Those currently in quarantine are largely turning to streaming movie services and video games to stay entertained. One persistently popular game with a number of players who will sign in this weekend is World of Warcraft, which just added a special perk for players who are staying indoors. As of Friday and lasting through late April, Blizzard is giving players a big experience buff.

In a short announcement on Friday, Blizzard said that from March 20 to April 20, it is giving World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth players a ‘Winds of Wisdom’ experience buff of 100-percent, including for Legion and Starter Edition players.

The game perk dates coincide with many quarantine timelines, a number of which are aiming for restrictions on certain stores and activities through late April at minimum. Americans have been told to stay indoors unless they have a good reason to be out, such as going to work, to the pharmacy, or to buy groceries.

A number of companies are offering their customers and fans options for indulging in their services during the quarantine. Disney, for example, released The Rise of Skywalker on digital video early and Paramount plans to do the same with its recently released Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Though movie premieres have been delayed, gamers have seen a number of video game options in recent weeks, the most exciting of which is the newly launched Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale title, a game that is already boasting tens of millions of players. Epic is also gearing to launch a Deadpool tie-in with its Fortnite game.