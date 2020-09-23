“Black Widow” delayed again: Marvel moves 3 MCU movies

Marvel’s “Black Widow” release date has been pushed back again, one of a number of delays that force much-anticipated movies into 2021. The news, confirmed by the Walt Disney Company today, affects at least three titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and means that 2000 will run through without a single new theatrical release from the franchise.

“Black Widow” had already been delayed, of course. The movie was first intended to arrive in theaters in May 2020, as the studio’s flagship Summer property. Instead, however, the COVID-19 pandemic made that an impossibility, with movie theaters closing to ensure social distancing.

Disney pushed it back to November 6, in the process nudging “Eternals” into 2021. Now, though, it’s confirmed that “Black Widow” won’t arrive in theaters until May 7, 2021. As a result it will also impact both “Eternals” again, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Staring Simu Liu, probably best known for his break-out role on Canadian TV hit “Kim’s Convenience,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will now make it to theaters on July 9, 2021. Liu will star as Shang-Chi, and the movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

If you’re waiting for “Eternals,” meanwhile, you’ve even longer to go. That now won’t be screening for more than a year, having been pushed back to November 5, 2021.

“Eternals” sees a new team of heroes join the MCU. Ancient aliens, living here on Earth for thousands of years in secret, they’ll be brought out of hiding after the events of “Avengers; Endgame.”

Come 2022, meanwhile, there’ll be at least three different Marvel movies to look forward to. Currently, the studio expects to release “Thor: Love and Thunder” on February 18, 2022, shortly followed by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on March 25, 2022. Finally, there’ll be the hotly-anticipated “Black Panther 2” on May 6, 2022.

They’re not Marvel’s only movies in development, but so far the studio has been – arguably sensibly – cautious on attaching an official release date to “Blade,” “Captain Marvel 2,” and others.