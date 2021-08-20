Bird Bike allows individual ownership of high-end electric bicycle

The company Bird made their name in working with cities to bring electric bicycles and scooters to communities. They’re made to be eco-friendly, they’re made to be shared. The latest Bird Bike is made to be a similar proposition – environmentally conscious, battery-powered bike – but this time, it’s made for individual consumer ownership.

This bike has a modern design, two wheels, handlebar brakes, and a removable 36v battery. The bike works with a Bafang electric motor that the company say says “delivers up to 50 miles (80km) of range.” The bike delivers a maximum e-assist speed of 20 mph, and quick stopping with Radius CX7 mechanical disc braking.

There’s a handlebar dash display, too.

The display is an LCD panel with a design based on the success of the Bird scooter display. This display is backlit and shows battery life, speed, and distance traveled. The display is embedded in the handlebars and is powered by the same battery as the rest of the bike. This display works with the bike’s integrated computing unit that connects with Bluetooth to the Bird app.

The bike is propelled using a “chainless” Gates Carbon drivetrain. So instead of dealing with a traditional metal link chain that’ll eventually rust and break down, this bike works with “advanced, no-stretch carbon cord technology.” This drivetrain moves puncture-resistant tires made by Kenda.

The entire machine is IP65+ water resistant so you needn’t worry about rain or an accidental drink spill. The bike is made with a “commercial-grade aluminum alloy” frame and has a height-adjustable seat. LED lights provide “180-degree visibility any time of day or night.”

The first Bird Bike available to consumers will be available to purchase in Stealth Black and Gravity Gray. These bikes are available in “limited quantities” and can be purchased for approximately $2,299 USD. Two versions will be made available by the end of the year – one A-Frame (step-over) and one V-Frame (step-through), both coming to retailers in the US and throughout Europe.