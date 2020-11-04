Bigger Galaxy Fold 2 (W21) revealed as exclusive edition

There’s a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 called W21, and you can’t have it. You won’t likely be able to purchase this phone, that is to say, unless you live in China. The W21 is a smartphone that’ll roll with a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and won’t be available for markets outside China proper.

If you’re looking for the most massive Galaxy smartphone to date, look no further. The unfolded display within this device is a whopping 7.6-inches diagonally, larger than the first top-tier Android tablet made by Samsung, the Galaxy Tab. Remember when Steve Jobs said that 7-inch tablets were DOA?

Where the first Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet had a 7-inch display at 1080 x 1920 pixels large, the Samsung W21 5G smartphone has a pair of displays, one 6.23 inches (on the outside) with 816 x 2260 pixels, and another inside. Both are AMOLED displays, though the front is Super AMOLED, while the foldable display is Dynamic AMOLED. The foldable display is a 7.6-inch panel with 1768 x 2208 pixel resolution.

This smartphone device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SDM8250 SoC (chipset system) with Adreno 650 graphics. The Samsung W21 will be released in China with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It’ll have dual sim support, too.

If you’re looking to purchase this device, good luck! If you’re able to find a retailer that’ll ship from China, you’ll pay at least 19999 yuan, which is right around $3k USD converted right this minute. The release date for the Samsung Galaxy W21 is November 20, 2020.

The fact that Samsung is continuing to release devices with foldable displays, even outside their “Galaxy Z” and “Fold” brand name line, suggests that they’re seeing significant success in the form. This means good things for those smartphone users that’d like to own such a device, but can’t yet afford the absolutely absurd amounts of cash they’d need to dish out. We’ll see far more affordable foldables in 2021!