Big Stadia update brings 1440p support, two new games

Google has detailed a rather big update for Stadia that will see a number of new games added to the service, along with some new features for existing titles and new resolution options for those playing on Chrome. The games joining Stadia this week include Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Sundered: Eldritch Edition. While those will be added to Stadia’s store, Stadia Pro members will get to download The Elder Scrolls Online for free beginning next month.

It seems that Stadia Pro subscribers will be getting the Standard Edition of Elder Scrolls Online for free here, as Google says that the Stadia version includes the Morrowind chapter for free. Look for the game to land on June 16th, with cross-play and cross-progression with the PC version (sorry console players, but it looks like no cross-progression for you).

If you’re fond of indie games sporting excellent artwork, then it looks like this Stadia update is indeed a good one. Both Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Sundered: Eldritch Edition have net themselves a lot of attention because of their stellar artwork, which you can see for yourself in the trailers embedded in this article. Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Sundered: Eldritch Edition will be landing on the Stadia Store this week for $14.99 and $19.99, respectively.

Google also detailed some incoming updates for games that are already on Stadia as well. First – and perhaps foremost – the Stadia version of PUBG is getting ranked seasons, though that’s only available to players using a controller.

We’ll also see the arrival of Mortal Kombat 11‘s story expansion, Aftermath, which is available as a standalone purchase for $39.99 or in a bundle in Mortal Kombat 11 and the DLC Kombat Pack for $59.99. In addition, The Crew 2 will be getting Hobbies today, which will net you rewards for completing challenges and exploring the world. Look for the game to updated automatically with Hobbies at some point today.

Finally, Google is adding a new 1440p resolution option to Stadia on Chrome. If you’ve got a display capable of supporting at least 1440p, Stadia will now allow for 1440p streaming as long as you meet all of the requirements to stream in 4K, so you no longer have to be stuck with 1080p if you don’t want to dedicate the bandwidth to 4K gaming. You can read more about this Stadia update over on the Stadia Blog.