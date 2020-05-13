Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath trailer shows off brutal RoboCop gameplay

Last week, NetherRealm Studios announced Aftermath, a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 11 that continues the game’s timeline-jumping story. Aftermath will introduce a few new characters to the game, namely Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop, and today we’re getting to see all three of them in action in a particularly brutal gameplay trailer. Those with weak stomachs might want to skip this one.

Not only does the trailer show off all three characters in combat, giving us a look at some of their abilities and combos, but we also get to see some of their fatalities. As is par for the course with the Mortal Kombat series, all of those fatalities are over-the-top when it comes to the blood and gore, so it seems that these new combatants can throw down just as well as any who are already on the roster.

As a nice little throwback to the 1990s (or at least what we presume is a throwback) we actually get to see RoboCop and The Terminator go toe-to-toe in this trailer. This isn’t the first time the two have come to blows, as in 1992 we saw the release of a comic book crossover dubbed RoboCop versus The Terminator, followed in 1994 by a video game of the same name.

In any case, at the end of the trailer, we also get a look at the Eternal Klash skin pack, which features new skins for Frost, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion. The skin pack is available to those who pre-order the Aftermath expansion, with no word on whether or not it’ll be made available to other players as DLC once the expansion drops.

Aftermath‘s release is coming up quick, as it’s slated to launch on May 26th. The expansion will be available in two different forms: as a standalone purchase for $39.99, or as part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Kollection, which includes the Aftermath expansion, the base game, and the first Kombat Pack for $59.99. That seems like a really great deal if you’ve managed to hold out this long on Mortal Kombat 11.