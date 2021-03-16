Big Nokia leak sheds light on the X20 5G, X10 5G, and G10

Three smartphones from Nokia have been leaked with data about the devices turning up ahead of their official announcement. Information on the X20 5G Scarlet Witch, X10 5G Quick Silver, and G10 has surfaced. The leak suggests the X10 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G processor; the same processor is tipped for the X20 5G.

The X20 is rumored to feature six gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage with blue and sand colors available. X10 buyers will get six gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of storage, suggesting the X20 be the more expensive phone of the pair. X10 buyers will get to choose between white or green colors.

The pricing rumor suggests the X20 will cost €349, while the X10 will sell for €300. Both devices are expected to be unveiled at a launch on April 8. The other smartphone, the Nokia G10, has more data leaked about it. A 6.3-inch display with HD+ resolution featuring a punch-hole front camera will be featured.

The rear camera set up has a quad-camera array with a 48MP primary sensor combined with a 2MP depth, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensor. Color options will include blue or purple, with the device measuring 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.7 millimeters and weighing 180 grams. It will operate on a CAT 4 network on bandwidths supporting networks in the US and Latin America. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and GPS will be integrated. The operating system is Android 11, with the device offered in versions featuring three or four gigabytes of RAM.

Internal storage is either 32 or 64 gigabytes with a microSD card slot for expansion. The processor is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22. The rumor suggests the phone will feature a 3.5 millimeter headphone port, dual microphones, and an FM tuner. Power is from a 4000 mAh battery that is nonremovable. The rumor suggests the G10 will be priced at €139 for the version with three gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of storage.