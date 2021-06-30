Big iPad leaks say you might want to wait until 2022

We’ve got an idea, now, of what’s coming up next for the both the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. It’s been tipped that both the next iPad Pro and the next iPad Air will be ready to roll with OLED displays starting in the year 2022. If you’re looking to buy an iPad any time soon, it might be time… to wait.

As is generally the case, the current model iPad Pro and/or iPad Air has a build and tech that’s perfectly fine. You’ll most likely be satisfied with a purchase if you do decide to buy a new device now – no problem. But given the advances made in OLED technology and the report of new casing for the iPad Pro over the next year, reasons for waiting to buy could very well be enough to make you hold off for a few more months, at least.

A recent report on the iPad suggested that the iPad Pro will have a relatively major overhaul in the coming year. This insider report says that the iPad Pro will be released with a glass back in both 11 and 12.9-inch sizes. A glass back would allow the iPad Pro to be charged wirelessly.

With what’s most likely an upgrade with MagSafe tech, the iPad Pro could also appear with the latest in OLED technology and lead the way to larger iPad Pro machines in 2023 and beyond. That’s the other part of the report there, from a few days ago: The tip that there’ll be larger iPad Pro models after the iPad Pro models released in the year 2022.

Per the report on The Elec, the next OLED iPad could be the iPad Air. It’s said that the next iPad with an OLED display will be released with a 10.86-inch display – the same size (effectively 10.9-inches) as the otherwise most current iPad Air.

If you’re looking to buy a brand new iPad right now, straight from Apple, you have 5 options. You could get the iPad mini (5th generation) with a price starting at around $400. That’s got a 7.9-inch display, Touch ID, and it’s tiny.

The 8th generation iPad is going to be your least expensive option, with a 10.2-inch display with a home button with Touch ID. That’ll cost you approximately $329.

The iPad Air (4th generation) has a 10.9-inch display and is one of three models that’ve moved beyond the home button/ Touch ID design. This device has Touch ID, but it’s embedded in the power button at the top of the tablet. This iPad Air has prices starting at around $600 USD.

The iPad Pro 11-inch available from Apple right now is the 3rd-generation of said device. The iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen) has a display that’s very similar to that of the iPad Air, with Liquid Retina and True Tone technology, but it also has ProMotion – which means it has 120Hz image refresh rate. This iPad Pro 11-inch will cost you $800 or more.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) machine available from Apple right now has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and True Tone. So it’s similar to the iPad Pro 11-inch, and iPad Air, but it ads XDR tech. This machine is available for prices starting at around $1100 USD.

We’re expecting the next iPad Air to appear in 2022 with an OLED display. It’s tough to say whether the next iPad Pro units will appear with glass-backed redesigns, with OLED displays, or with both in the year 2022, or one element (glass) in 2022, then OLED in 2023.