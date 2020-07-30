Beware bogus Cyberpunk 2077 beta invites, CD Projekt Red warns

Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the year, and with that anticipation apparently comes some unsavory people who are looking to take advantage of the hype. Apparently, those unscrupulous people are sending out fake emails telling people they’re invited to participate in a Cyberpunk 2077 beta. If you’ve received one of those emails, you can safely trash it, because Cyberpunk‘s developer says it isn’t legit.

In a Twitter thread today, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red warned users to keep an eye out for these bogus invites, saying they didn’t come from the company itself. It goes on to say that all official emails will be from a CDProjektRed.com email address, so if you receive an email regarding Cyberpunk 2077 that seems suspicious, check the address to make sure it’s the real deal.

1/2 If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com address — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 30, 2020

CD Projekt Red goes on to say that the same thing applies to content creators, as the company will reach out directly from its CDProjektRed domain; the company says it doesn’t have any third party PR firms reaching out to content creators on its behalf, so ignore those from other domains who say they’re working with the developer.

If there’s ever any question if a beta invite to Cyberpunk 2077 is legitimate, CD Projekt Red makes it particularly easy in a follow-up tweet by saying that it doesn’t have any plans to host a beta. It looks like everyone will have to wait until Cyberpunk‘s release date to get a look at the game.

It’s going to be a longer wait than initially expected too. Back in June, CD Projekt Red delayed Cyberpunk 2077 to November 19th, 2020, after previously delaying its release date to September 17th. Hopefully that’s the last of the delays for Cyberpunk 2077, but given the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is really a sure thing at the moment.