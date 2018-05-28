Best journal apps to help you cherish your memories

While memorial day is technically a day for remembering and honoring those who have sacrificed their lives in the service of their country, it is also one of those perfect moments to catch up our lives and remember those precious fleeting moments with loved ones. That is, if you have a near perfect memory of those moments. Since very few humans have such, we often need external reminders, like keepsakes and photos, to jog our brains. In this digital age, we have journal apps and here are some of the best ones you can find for your phone or computer.

Dear Diary it is not

Journaling has earned a rather unjust reputation of being useful only for a certain subset of humans, particularly those with creative skills. It isn’t and shouldn’t be, since journaling can pretty much be just a memory aid for your future self. One of the key benefits of using a journaling app versus pen and paper is the lower barrier to entry and lesser friction to get started. It can even like just composing a personal, private Twitter or Facebook post. Without further ado,

Day One

This is the granddaddy of journaling apps and, just recently, it has finally arrived on Android. Day One‘s biggest draw is its ease of use, allowing you to add almost any kind of information available, from text to photos to location to even currently playing music, quickly and effortlessly. And in case you’re the type who needs to be reminded every so often to start an entry, it also has a reminder function in place. The catch is that its syncing feature is only available in a $34.99/year subscription.

Journey

Journey is Day One’s biggest competitor and while it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, like reminders, it makes up for it by offering more features under the free tier. That includes syncing to Google Drive. You do need to purchase a one-time premium license to unlock some features like night mode or removing watermarks from PDFs. But while you only need to pay once instead of a subscription fee, each supported platform (Android, iOS, desktop) have separate license.

Diaro

If you prefer to keep your journal on Dropbox, however, Diaro might be your best bet. It doesn’t come for free though, and is part of its PRO purchase, along with export to PDF and the removal of adds. The good news is that it has one of the cheaper, one-time purchases for that purpose.

Penzu

Many of these apps and service make you pay extra just to sync, a problem that can be resolved by simply keeping your journal online in the first place. Penzu is practically a private online blog ala WordPress that comes with some perks like a mobile app and email reminders to make an entry. And, yes, it also works offline when you don’t have an Internet connection available. The free version is pretty much self-sufficient but if you want to keep multiple journals or protect your journals with a password, you’ll need to pay for a $19.99/year sub.

Journaly

Not sure what to put into your journal? Not even sure if you have the time to do it yourself. Journaly is like the lazy man’s journaling app in that it automates “writing” the updates for you. It takes information from your location, photo gallery, and more. Of course, you can still manually add your own entries when you do remember to do so. Best of all, most of these features are available for free.

Goodnotes

OK, this one is a bit of a cop-out. Goodnotes is technically not a journaling app but it is the closest you’ll be able to get to a digital version of the good ol’ paper notebook. If you have an Apple-compatible iPad, you’ll even feel more at home if you love paper notebooks. You can even create your own “paper” designs to spice up your journal. The catch is that it’s only available for iOS and for $7.99.

RedNotebook

Not to leave our penguin-loving friends behind, RedNotebook is one of the veterans of journaling software on Linux. It has a more traditional calendar-based interface reminiscent of blogging software and supports rich text that can be exported to HTML. And, of course, it’s completely open source and actually available even on WIndows and macOS.

Of course, this is just the very tip of the gigantic iceberg that is the app world. There are dozens more out there, leaving very little excuse not to make sure you will remember those funny, heartwarming, or even tragic moments a few years down the road.